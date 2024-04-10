Your 2024 Young Woman Ambassador competitors, do you recognise them?

FOUR smart and dedicated young women with a love of agriculture are all hoping to come out on top in an annual Royal Bathurst Show competition.
Each year, a new Young Woman Ambassador is announced on the Friday night of the show, with the winner afforded great opportunities to meet new people and gain new experiences, no matter the career path they want to go down.
The 2024 finalists bring a range of knowledge and experiences to the table.
And with the judging now complete, the winner and runner-up are set to be announced after 6.30pm in the Cec English Pavilion on Friday, April 12.
Young Woman Ambassador steward Vicki Wilson said, once again, the competition has attracted a group of talented young ladies who all deserve to be recognised for their contributions to the community.
"They're just wonderful young women who are working in our community," she said.
"Most of the young women who put their hands up for this competition have a lot of confidence, but it's a way of just expressing themselves and showing the region what they have to offer in our community."
While the judging took place on March 9, marked by an event at Bathurst Council, the participants don't yet know who will take the crown.
Lauren Hook, Katrina Abbott, Isabel Smith and Meghan Brennan are the four young women vying for the title of 2024 Bathurst Show Young Woman Ambassador.
And with all four girls very involved with the community, there's no doubt is was a tough decision for the judges.
Ms Hook is a 21-year-old who completed her schooling at Denison College - Kelso High Campus, before studying a degree in surveying.
She is a member of the Highland Society in Bathurst, helps out at Abercrombie House, trains debutantes from local schools for the Highland Ball, and volunteers her time at council events.
Ms Hook said her love for Bathurst is the driving force behind why she decided to participate in this year's Young Woman Ambassador competition.
"If I can give an opinion to make a great town amazing, I want in," she said.
After attending Lithgow High School, Ms Abbott received a certificate II in agriculture, certificate II in Horticulture, certificate IV in training and assessment, and is currently studying a bachelor of education.
She has a long list of community involvement including being the youth vice president of the NSW Corriedale Association, volunteering her photography skills for the Defence Community Dogs charity, and having experience as both a stud sheep and cattle exhibitor at various shows across NSW.
Ms Abbott said her goal is to be the best version of herself she can be, and help other young women achieve their own personal aspirations - especially around agriculture.
"Following my ambition to become a strong role model for my students, this program allows me to push myself out of my comfort zone and embrace opportunities for self development as they arise," she said.
"I will strive to navigate and educate others on the issues at the forefront of local and national agriculture, the local community, and the hardships faced by women in rural and remote areas of the country, all while celebrating accomplishments and successes we have achieved."
MacKillop College alumni Isabel Smith, at only 22 years of age, already has a significant involvement with forestry and the environment.
With a range of accreditation under her belt, Ms Smith volunteers for the State Emergency Service (SES), Girls On Fire and Girl Guides, and is an emotional wellbeing supporter at Macquarie Care.
With a desire to develop a program for young women to encourage them into the forestry and fire fields, Ms Smith said if she wins the competition she hopes it would be a good platform to help other young women develop new skills.
"I would love the honour to be able to showcase women in agricultural and field-based employment in our region, and make it a known, professional pathway for those young school leavers wanting to make a difference," she said.
Having studied a bachelor of social science at the University of New England (UNE), 21-year-old Meghan Brennan has a real passion for helping and empowering people - which she does through her small NDIS business.
Ms Brennan also hopes to help close gender gaps, and encourage women to succeed in agriculture.
All of which is why she decided to nominate herself for the 2024 Young Woman Ambassador competition.
"I want to show women that they are capable, powerful and smart, especially within the agricultural communities," Ms Brennan said.
"I think with a changing world it is important for women and girls to see and look up to other powerful women."
With this year marking the last of Ms Wilson's reign as Young Woman Ambassador steward, she thanked everyone who has helped make the annual event a success over the past 22 years.
From the judges and Bathurst Council representatives, to the show society, and all the generous sponsors who have shown their support, Ms Wilson said she is incredibly grateful for everyone's contributions.
