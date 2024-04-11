I'm pleased to see medical programs making a healthy difference | Mayor's say

I HAD the honour of hosting a reception to welcome medical students from Charles Sturt University and the University of Western Sydney to Bathurst as they begin their clinical placements working alongside health practitioners in Bathurst and Orange.
Both medical programs are working to create a pool of doctors who have experience living and working in regional and rural areas, with many now thinking about a future that could include practicing in our region.
Among the students at the function were those who were now able to study medicine because it was being offered locally by Charles Sturt University through the campus in Orange, saying that their dream was only made possible because of the rural medical school.
For others from metropolitan areas, the program being offered by the University of Western Sydney (UWS) was highlighting the potential of living and working in regional areas - something they hadn't considered before the placement.
The UWS program has, since its inception, seen an increase in medical students moving west of the Blue Mountains to live and work.
Nineteen per cent of their medical students are now working in rural and regional areas following their graduation.
Those who return to work in Sydney go back with a greater understanding and appreciation of the difficulties that travelling to Sydney for treatment can pose for rural patients.
