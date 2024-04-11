Roll up your sleeve and get the protection you need this flu season | State politics

IT'S that time of year again: people are being urged to get their flu shot in the lead-up to winter and the flu season.
The flu has already begun circulating widely in the community, coinciding with ongoing transmission of COVID-19.
It is crucial everyone gets vaccinated against the flu to not only protect themselves, but their colleagues and loved ones against serious illness or worse.
Everyone six months and older is recommended to get a flu jab. Vaccinations are available through GPs and are also available through pharmacies for everyone aged 10 years and over.
Those considered to be at higher risk of severe illness from flu are eligible for a free flu vaccine and include:
THE Royal Bathurst Show will be held this weekend, April 12 to 14.
Country shows are a fantastic opportunity for locals to showcase their talents and produce and for our city cousins to get a taste of country living.
I encourage locals, visitors and residents of surrounding towns to join in the fun and see the best of the west on show.
Tickets are available at the gates or online and there is an early bird special.
Head to www.bathurstshow.com.au/ for more information.
