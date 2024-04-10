City Colts trio clean-up at BDJCA presentation night

A CITY Colts trio has cleaned up in the Bathurst District Junior Cricket Association (BDJCA) presentation night.
Held earlier this month, Charlotte Shoemark and Poppi Stephen were both named as the joint female players of the season, while Poppi's brother Cooper took home the male player of the season.
The two female players are on the books for Colts' presidents cup team, while Cooper is an accomplished cricketer for the St Stanislaus' College 1st XI and has also played some first grade cricket in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket too.
Brad Molenkamp, the president of City Colts, said it was a great achievement for the trio.
"They keep their parents busy, running around the countryside," he said.
"Charlotte and Poppi play for our presidents cup team and they were only 12-years-old when they started that this year.
"Cooper, he's playing first grade cricket and he's only 15-years-old.
"The kids are doing really well."
They two female players were standouts in NSW's successful campaign in School Sports Australia Under 12s Girls Cricket Championships at Darwin last June, with Stephen getting player of the tournament.
The pair have enjoyed a fantastic 2023-24 season, representing NSW at the Under 15s Youth Championships at Singleton in October, 2023.
They enjoyed an undefeated campaign, but came second behind Greater Illawarra, who won thanks to a superior net run rate.
They even tasted grand final success in February, helping deliver the trophy for the Western Girls in the Western Zone under 12s decider.
