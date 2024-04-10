Text sent to a woman spells another charge for inmate

BREAKING court orders by sending a screenshot of a conversation to a protected person has spelt trouble for one 31-year-old man.
Nathan Masclet of Monty Walk, West Bathurst, appeared by audio-visual link from prison to Bathurst Local Court on April 8, 2024 to plead guilty to a charge of contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Police documents before the court said Masclet sent a woman - who is a protected person in an AVO against him - a message over Facebook Messenger at around 12.30am on January 18, 2024.
The text was a screenshot of messages he had been sent about police turning up to his West Bathurst home looking for him, and that he "better start looking for somewhere else to live" as a result.
He then wrote "thanks, homeless too" in the message to the victim.
Police went to the victim's home at around 6.30pm that night and got a statement from the woman about the incident.
The next night, police went to a home in West Bathurst and arrested Masclet for breaching the AVO.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he declined to be interviewed by officers.
Masclet, who entered the guilty plea on the day of his hearing, was due to be sentenced, but instead Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis ordered a full pre-sentence report.
"Your criminal history is showing that you've got a lot of problems," Ms Ellis said.
The matter was put over to May 16, 2024 to align with Masclet's other unrelated charges before Bathurst Local Court.
Masclet will remain behind bars in the meantime.
