Why this city should always show support

TO have a wander around the showground early this week was to be reminded about the world-within-a-world that is the Royal Bathurst Show.
While few locals would be foolish enough to think that the annual extravaganza comes together in just a couple of days beforehand, many might be surprised to know the extent of the work required.
In one of the pavilions, the Western Advocate talked to a steward who spends two weeks - yes, two weeks - ensuring her part of the event runs smoothly.
In another part of the showground, Chant's Amusements owner Chippa Chant told the Advocate that it takes "four or five days" to set up the show rides.
Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association executive secretary Brett Kenworthy's phone rang constantly as he walked around the site and there were workers in high-vis everywhere moving or assembling equipment.
In a good year, according to Mr Kenworthy, a total crowd of 30,000 will stream through the gates over the three days of the show.
As a means of comparison, that's almost three times the size of the biggest crowd for Bathurst's annual NRL match and it's 50 per cent bigger than the 20,000 people who squeezed into Carrington Park to rock out with Rocket Man Elton John back in early 2020.
The show, like any big event, will always face its challenges - from the tablelands' endlessly changeable weather to the battle to appeal to the next generation - but it should never be dismissed lightly (even by those who don't have an appetite for a dagwood dog or don't have an interest in this year's feature cattle breed).
The show is a continuing link to the early days of Bathurst and a holder of the city's traditions.
It's a meeting point for families who might otherwise not get together as often as they should; an economic stimulus; and a place for farmers to test themselves against their peers.
It's also a celebration of community spirit: from the person who willingly gives up their time to make sure their little part of the showground runs like clockwork to the person who enters an artwork or a cake for judging.
If it does nothing else, the show reminds us that there's a pleasure in getting together. That's as good a reason as any for it to always have a place on the city's calendar.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.