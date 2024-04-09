Presidents set to go head-in-head in final round

IT WILL the battle of the presidents, as the current Curtis Booth and former Brian Dwyer lock horns in the final round of the summer competition.
With a hope to steer their respective sides to a spot in this year's grand final come April 20, both players have had many keen tussles over the years and are renowned for playing that champagne tennis.
Booth, captain of Team Builders believes it's going to be an interesting showdown between the two.
"Tennis is a funny game; it depends on how you play on the day," he said.
"We can both play exciting tennis, so I think it is going to be who can hold their nerve on the day to excel."
Dwyer, who is in Team Plumber, also believes it will be an interesting showdown between the two of us, but stands by and truly believes that it is not just about two players, it's about playing as a team that wins matches, not as two individuals.
"In this match I feel it will be experience that will prevail," Dwyer said.
"That's why my captain Slugger Bullock, who has won nine grand finals, has given me strict instructions on how to tackle the match."
Well folks, can current president and captain of Team Builders Booth help steer his side to victory and bring down former president Dwyer's side Team Plumbers side in the final round this Saturday at the Eglinton tennis complex?
Time will tell.
The bookies have Booth's team as firm favourites at 2-1 with Dwyer's team outsiders at 10-1.
Good hitting.
