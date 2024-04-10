Bathurst bowlers take to the greens for thrilling action

It was another great autumn afternoon for playing lawn bowls at the Greens On William. Twenty-two club bowlers and two welcome visiting bowlers from the Majellan Bowling Club, Alan Clark and Michael Sewell nominated to play three games of social triples and two games of social pairs at the City.
Game one:
On the 7th end, Skip. Joe Young and Robert Keady scored 2 shots to level the scores at 6 shots all with Skip. Michael Sewell and Scott Bennett, who were just led 12 shots to 11 shots after the 14th end over Joe and Robert, who scored 4 shots to 3 shots and drew with Michael and Scott at 15 shots all after the 21st end.
Game two:
In the other great game of the Social Pairs, Skip. Robert Lindsay and Michael Hope were leading 5 shots to 2 shots after the 4th end against Skip. Alan Clark and Phillip Murray, who won the next 6 consecutive ends to lead 13 shots to 5 shots after the 10th end. Alan and Phillip then were leading 17 shots to 11 shots after the 18th end. Robert and Michael scored 5 shots, but just went down 16 shots to 17 shots to Alan and Phillip after the 21st end.
Game three:
After the 5th end, Skip. Ian Shaw, Annette McPherson and Paul Rodenhuis were leading 4 shots to 2 shots over Skip. Kevin Miller, Trevor Kellock and Barry McPherson, who won the next 6 consecutive ends to lead 13 shots to 4 shots after the 11th end. Team Miller led 18 shots to 9 shots after the 16th end. Then they scored 5 shots to 4 shots to defeat Team Shaw, 23 shots to 13 shots after the 21st end.
Game four:
With a brilliant start to this game, Skip. Ray Noonan, John Archer and James Nau led 17 shots to 2 shots over Skip. Garry Hotham, Kathy Evans and Jack Smith after the 9th end. Then each Team scored 9 shots where the the scores were Team Noonan 26 and Team Hotham 11 shots after the 19th end. Team Noonan then scored 2 shots to easily defeat Team Hotham, 28 shots to 11 shots after the 21st end.
Game five:
By scoring One shot on the 6th end Skip. Robert Bourke, Jim Grives and Julie Martello drew level with Skip. Denis Oxley, John McDonagh and Margret Miller, who scored a Magnificent 7 shots to lead 18 shots to14 shots after the 13th end. Then by scoring 7 shots to 5 shots Team Bourke was just down 21 shots to 23 shots after the 19th end. Team Oxley by scoring 5 shots were successful winning 28 shots to 21 shots after the 21st end. Robert and Julie played 3 ends without an injured Jim, who backed into and fell in the " The Ditch " and lacerated his right shin. Our " Florence Nightingale " Judy Rodenhuis attended to his injury. Many thanks, Judy.
Margaret and Julie were opposing Leads, both had wonderful games and no doubt will be greatly improved by playing against the stronger opposition on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
On a very overcast Autumn afternoon, 18 Bowlers formed One game of Club Championship Fours Semi - Final, One game of Social Pairs and One game of Social Triples at the Greens on William.
Game one:
After the 7th end, Skip. Garry Hotham, Bryan Bromfield, Robert Lindsay and Kevin Miller were leading 6 shots to 5 shots over Skip. Robert Bourke, Chris. Stafford, Ian Schofield and Anthony Morrissey, who were down11 shots to 17 shots after the 15th end. Both Teams each scored 4 shots with Team Hotham winning 21 shots to 15 shots after the 21st end over Team Bourke, who won 11 ends to 10 ends by Team Hotham.
Game two:
Although this was a Low scoring game, as there were 14 ends with one shot, 5 ends with 2 shots and 2 ends with 3 shots, totaling 30 shots over all. It was still a great game of Social Pairs. After the 7th end, Skip. Ray Noonan and Phillip Murray were leading 7 shots to 4 shots over Skip. Joe Young and James Nau, who then led 13 shots to 12 shots over Ray and Phillip after the 14th end. Joe and James by scoring 5 shots to 3 shots won another great game of Lawn Bowls at the City, 18 shots to 15 shots over Ray and Phillip after the 21st end.
Game three:
Beginning well, Skip. Paul Reece, Jim Grives and Paul Rapley were leading 6 shots to 4 shots over Skip. Denis Oxley, Paul Rodenhuis and Trevor Kellock. Then, Team Reece doubled the scores at 12 shots to 8 shots after the 12th end. Team Reece by scoring 7 shots to 3 shots were victorious 19 shots to 11 shots against Team Oxley after the 21st end.
The wonderful $50 card prize from the great Coles store was won by Jim Grives.
It was really unusual as in the drawing of our 3 prizes today, all the winning numbers were No.11.
No. 7 Pennants Competition:
At the City today. our Teams played against the Majellan Teams.
Game one:
Bathurst City Team of Skip. Ian Shaw, Daniel Prasad, Annette McPherson and Paul Rodenhuis defeated the Majellan Team of Skip. Daryl Shurmer, C. Hallett, G. Phegan and G. Cross. by 31 shots to 9 shots. ( After the 2nd end, Bathurst City were leading 7 shots to Nil, then by winning the next 6 consecutive ends were leading 18 shots to 2 shots. By scoring another 13 shots to 7 shots, Bathurst City won 31 shots to 9 shots over Team Majellan.)
Game two:
Bathurst City Team of Skip. Neville Townsend, Jack Smith, Louise Hall and Margaret Miller defeated the Majellan Team of Skip. P. Hope, R. Adams, G. Carter and G Finnerty by 30 shots to 20 shots. ( After the 16th end the Majellan Team were leading 20 shots to 16 shots over the City Team, who then won 5 consecutive ends, which included a magnificent 7 shots to be successful 30 shots to 20 shots over the Majellan Team.)
Game three:
Bathurst City Team of Skip. Kevin Miller, Ian Schofield, Jim Grives and Barry McPherson drew with the Majellan Team of Skip. Pauline Clark, Sue Murray, Shaun Elphick and Dave Graham . The being 16 shots all.
The lead changed on 16 times throughout this incredible game. Both Skips were great in drawing many of their winning shots. City's Skip. Kevin Miller drew the shot on the 20th end to lead 16 shots to 14 shots giving them a 2 shot lead coming into the 21st end over the Majellan Club. With a Victory in their grasp, Bathurst City were only One shot down with Skip. Pauline Clark to Bowl her last Bowl. Pauline's Reputation as a great Bowler was really put to the test and she proved that was truly real as she drew a Magnificent shot on the Kitty giving the Majellan Team the 2 shots to they needed to draw this " Top game of Bowls " 16 shots all with the Bathurst City Team.
Bathurst City won the Big Board by 32 shots. ( 77 - 45.) and Won 9.5 Points to 0.5 a point.
By: The Bowling Shark
With the opening round of Pennants done and dusted there were some very good results for the Majellan Club. With Tuesday washed out for the men's this is how the week rolled.
Rink eleven: Kevin Dwyer, Allan Clark and Des Sanders had potential in the front end of the match against Terry Clark, Jeff Adams and Peter Hope. Team Hope played catch-up but after 11 ends took the lead and won the match 18-13.
Rink twelve: Peter Zylstra, Josh Roberson and Mick McDonald had a battle to end all battles against Glen Carter, Tim Pickstone and John Hobson. With Team McDonald holding a 8 point lead by the 17 th (18-10), Team Hobson won the last four ends to draw the match 18-all.
Rink thirteen: Ron Hogan, Max Elms and Trevor Sharpham were 5 all after 6 ends of play against Bill Dawson, Ron McGarry and Paul Francis. Team Sharpham had to pull out all the stops to gain the lead and win the match 18-16.
Grade 3 (Section 2) Majellan -V- Manildra at Majellan
Rink one: John Crocker, Tim Pickstone, Paul Francis and Laszlo Koszta were in trouble by the 3 rd end when Jamie Brooks, Adam Campbell, Thomas Casey and Graham Fliedner from Manildra picked up a 6 point end on the 3 rd . Team Majellan held Manildra on 8 points for 11 ends to only drop another 6 points on the 18 th to give Manildra the lead again (21-15). Majellan won the last three ends to win the match 25-21.
Rink two: Dave Josh, Mick Sewell, Mick Nobes and Paul Galvin went too and fro with the lead against Manildra's Cooper Fliedner, Matthew Hopper, Tony Bennett and Bradlee Lamont. Majellan fought back and levelled the match on the 14 th (12 all) and had the opportunity to win the match on the last but that didn't happen with the match ending up a draw, 19 all.
Rink three: Trevor Sharpham, Tony Urza, Craig Townsend and Craig Bush were in trouble being 9-3 down by the 7 th against Iain Campbell, Daryl Byrne, Sam Allcorn and Ben Allcorn. Majellan were behind until the 16 th when they took the lead and carried it to the end to win the match 21-16. Majellan winning 65-56 (9.5-0.5)
Grade 5 (section 1) Majellan -V- Bathurst City at Majellan
Rink five: Ted Parker, Ron McGarry, Allan Clark and Dennis Harvey were 7 all after 8 ends of play against Bathurst Cities Denis Oxley, Paul Reece, Kathleen Evans and Ray Noonan. The scores were again tied on the 10 th (8 all) and again on the 17 th (16 all), and once again on the 19 th (18 all). Majellan prevailed in the end to win 24-18.
Rink six: Jeff Adams, Max Elms, Hugh Brennan and Glen Urza were 6 all after 9 ends and again on the 12 th (8 all) against Bathurst Cities Antony Morrissey, Chris Stafford, Garry Hotham and Bobby Bourke. Bathurst City won 6 ends ina row to give them the gap and won the match 19-12.
Rink seven: Ron Hollebone, Peter Drew, Pablo Escobar and Tiger Smith kept up with Bathurst Cities Soursdey Nau, Luke Dobbie, John Archer and Ray Fitzalan. Majellan were in the match until the 19 th when Bathurst city picked up a 7 point end to give them the advantage and the win 23-14. Bathurst City winning 60-50 (9-1)
Grade 7 (Section 7) Majellan (02) -V- Cowra (02)
Rink nine: Kerry Lucas, Graham Scott, Garry Café and Des Sanders had the open run against Cowra's Nick Wass, Suzanne Sculthorpe, Sonia Morgan and John Pickard with a 9-0 lead by the 4 th . Majellan ran away with the match to win easily 26-9.
Rink ten: Val Zylstra, Betsy Thornberry, Dawn Howarth and Peter Zylstra were also in a great position with a 17-1 lead by the 9 th against Cowra's Shane Lauritzen, Ken Probert, Robert Morgan and Stephen Sculthorpe. Majellan went on with the game and held Cowra out of the points to win the match 28-5.
Rink eleven: Louise Francis, Jodie James, Jo Café and Terry James had a battle to score against Sandra Davis, Russell Simpson, Michael Beath and Shane Egan who were 12-3 up by the 8 th . Majellan struggled for momentum and went down in the end 24-11. Majellan winning 65-38 (9-1)
Grade 7 (section 5) Majellan -V- Bathurst City at Bathurst City
Rink two: Dick Graham, Shaun Elphick, Susan Murray and Pauline Clark were lucky throughout their match against Bathurst Cities Barry McPherson, James Grives, Ian Schofield and Kevin Miller. Majellan tried all they had in the book of tricks but ended up in a draw 16 all.
Rink three: Stephen Finnerty, Glen Carter, Robyn Adams and Peter Hope gave as good as they got against Bathurst Cities Margret Miller, Louise Hall, Jack Smith and Neville Townsend. Majellan just couldn't keep up and went down to Bathurst City 30-20.
Rink four: Greg Cross, Peter Phegan, Gregory Hallett and Darryl Shurmer felt the pain early against Bathurst Cities Anne McPherson, Paul Rodenhuis, Daniel Prasad and Ian Shaw. Bathurst City dominated the match and the score board to win 31-9. Bathurst City won 77-45 (9.5-0.5)
All in all a pretty good start from all the bowlers, keep up the great work. So, until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
