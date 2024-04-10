Bathurst bowlers take to the greens for thrilling action

The lead changed on 16 times throughout this incredible game. Both Skips were great in drawing many of their winning shots. City's Skip. Kevin Miller drew the shot on the 20th end to lead 16 shots to 14 shots giving them a 2 shot lead coming into the 21st end over the Majellan Club. With a Victory in their grasp, Bathurst City were only One shot down with Skip. Pauline Clark to Bowl her last Bowl. Pauline's Reputation as a great Bowler was really put to the test and she proved that was truly real as she drew a Magnificent shot on the Kitty giving the Majellan Team the 2 shots to they needed to draw this " Top game of Bowls " 16 shots all with the Bathurst City Team.

