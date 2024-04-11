Attention all chocolate lovers, the wait is over: Oliver Brown now open

THERE'S been signs teasing shoppers in the Bathurst City Centre for months, but the wait is finally over.
Belgium chocolate lovers are now able to get their fix of the decadent dessert at the highly anticipated Oliver Brown cafe, with the business holding a soft opening on April 11, 2024.
To celebrate and welcome the public to Oliver Brown, the cafe will be giving away free lattes and cupcakes for the soft opening.
And trading will commence as normal from Friday April 12, with the full menu available.
Franchisees Vikram Chatrath and Rahul Dhumma are very excited to be bringing something different and new to Bathurst.
With Mr Chatrath also a franchisee of Boost, located next to the new cafe, he noticed people in the shopping centre wanting food and coffee.
So he decided to reach out to his friend Mr Dhumma, as well as the Oliver Brown franchise, and give Bathurst something new and exciting.
"There was a cafe before but it shut down, and with me working at Boost I was always watching people craving coffee and food," Mr Chatrath said.
"So I thought why not open up a cafe?"
And after about six months of work, getting all of the paperwork sorted and completing the construction works on the venue, Oliver Brown Bathurst is about to open its doors to locals.
While a big draw card for the cafe is its Belgium chocolate aspect, Mr Chatrath said they have a big menu to cater for all cravings and taste buds.
And providing an amazing cup of coffee is what the focus he wants to focus on, with four talented baristas joining the team.
"We'll have a brunch menu," he said.
"So we'll have cakes, banana bread, carrot cakes, nice slices, and if you're coming later you can have a big breakfast, burger, crepes, waffles, you can have anything.
"But mainly we want to give people the best coffee. Indulgence and food are extra."
Mr Chatrath said he and Mr Dhumma are really looking forward to officially opening and sharing their new business venture with Bathurst.
