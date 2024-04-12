Will Eglinton go back-to-back or will we have a new champion in 2024?

FIVE teams will contest this year's men's Bathurst District Football Premier League competition.
That includes reigning champions Eglinton, runners-up CSU, Panorama, Abercrombie and Lithgow Workmen's, with Mudgee Wolves the only team from 2023 dropping out.
Can Eglinton go back-to-back?
Will Abercrombie break its long title drought or can Panorama return to its former heights?
What about CSU, as it rebuilds after losing a number of players, or can Workies return to their former glory, with a host of experienced players returning to the squad.
It should make for an extremely competitive competition.
Have a look as we preview each and every club, ahead of the season kick-off on Sunday, April 14.
ABERCROMBIE FC
A LOT of first graders will be back for another season at Abercrombie FC in 2024, but there'll be a number of second graders that'll get a chance to impress.
Daniel Lico, Max Arnold, Patrick O'Connor, Niall Fingleton have all been promoted from second grade, while Damon Moses and Ryan Barry have made the switch from Panorama and Bathurst 75 second grade respectively.
They will join an experienced crop of players including Brayden North, Antoine Bourven, Alexis Le Masson, Mitchell Curran and Damian Booth.
For a number of years, Abercrombie has fallen short in its hunt for premiership glory.
The pain from losing the 2019 and 2020 grand finals will still be fresh in the club's mind, but the players will be hoping to break its unlucky run in 2024.
It'll be a super competitive competition, but expect Abercrombie right in the mix come finals.
IN WHAT can be a common occurrence for any university club across any sport, CSU FC has lost a number of its team that featured in last year's grand final.
But the Stags have added Angad Paul from Berkeley Vale Wombats on the Central Coast, while Lachlan Simpson has been promoted from the Stags' second grade team.
The likes of Nathaniel Gold, JJ Grant, Kieu Le and Max and Tim Currie have linked up with the Stags too.
Can CSU make a third consecutive grand final in 2024?
It'll be a tough ask, especially as it's a very different squad from last year, but there's still plenty of talent, especially when you look at the likes of Nick Davis, Damian Mays and Isaac Schembri.
But with losses including 2022 grand final hero Isaac Coldicott, it could be a challenging year for the Stags, in what will be a very competitive competition.
EGLINTON DFC
THE hunters become the hunted.
Eglinton broke through for its maiden men's Premier League title in 2023, following a 3-2 win over CSU FC in a pulsating decider.
And while Eglinton has kept together a fair chunk of its grand final winning squad, two notable losses include Jamie Brown, who has moved to Newcastle for university, and Nick Press, who has linked up with his brother Jack in Bathurst 75's WPL squad.
But Eglinton has signalled its intent that it wants to go back-to-back, with former Abercrombie and Panorama striker Jacob Soetens joining the club.
Soetens was the top goal scorer in the WPL back in 2021, while scoring in Bathurst District Football Premier League grand finals for both the Goats and AFC in 2018 and 2015 respectively.
With a strong squad, expect Eglinton to be pushing for first place again in 2024.
LITHGOW WORKMEN'S SC
AFTER a season of struggle in 2023, Lithgow Workies will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
Jack Jones, Martin Hunter, Ben Sheehan and Matt Nunan are all expected to return to the squad in 2024 - players that have all played in the WPL in the past.
Combined with the likes of Brad Luka, Juzen Takahira and Dominic Smith, the boys from the foot of the Blue Mountains might be putting together a very handy team.
Jayden Hardie has come up from second grade and Robert Callcott from third grade.
It's quite hard to place where Lithgow Workies will finish on the ladder, because this year's competition will be quite strong.
If they hit their potential, Workies could finish as high as first, but a top four spot and a place in the finals should be a lock for them.
PANORAMA FC
SINCE the Western Premier League (WPL) relaunched in 2020, the Goats' bests players have usually gravitated to the region's best competition.
That's resulted in a much weaker Panorama team competing in the Bathurst District Football Premier League.
But in 2024, they've got a pretty handy team.
Brad Campbell, Jarrod Portegies and Tanel Vanaveski all played in the WPL in 2023 and combined with names such as Henry Denyer-Simmons, Jye Fleischmann, Andrew Hutchinson and Baden Smith, the Goats should be quite competitive this year.
They've also picked up James Worthington from CSU FC.
Where will the Goats finish up in 2024?
There's no reason why that can't compete for a top two spot, but it will be a hot contest alongside the other Bathurst clubs. They should make finals though.
Ladder prediction: 1 Eglinton, 2 Lithgow, 3 Panorama, 4 Abercrombie, 5 CSU
