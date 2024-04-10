Emirates say the Wolgan resort to reopen in near future

Emirates One and Only in the Wolgan Valley is set to reopen in the near-future following a meeting between Lithgow Council and representatives from the company.
The Resort was closed indefinitely in June 2023 due to ongoing challenges of access to the Wolgan Valley after a major landslip closed the only access road in November 2022.
During the meeting last week, President of Emirates flew in from Dubai to meet with Mayor Maree Statham, Deputy Mayor Darryl Goodwin and other representatives to discuss the reason for the road closure and plans for future access of the Valley.
Sir Clark said the resort would become operational again after hearing about the construction on the temporary Donkey Steps road and plans for a permanent access road.
"Emirates is committed to re-opening its Wolgan Valley Resort as soon as possible and congratulates the council on constructing the temporary road so quickly," Sir Clark said.
"The company will also support the council in its application to the Government for funds to construct a brand-new road into the valley."
Mayor Statham said the opportunity to speak with the Emirates team has brought promise to the future of the Wolgan Valley and its tourism.
"It was fantastic to have the opportunity to speak directly with Sir Tim Clark, alongside his team, regarding the Wolgan Road project, Cr Statham said.
"This is an incredibly complex project that requires deep geotechnical investigation and a comprehensive design process that leaves no option unconsidered."
"Lithgow Council, its Councillors and staff, remain absolutely committed to the residents and businesses of the Wolgan Valley."
Lithgow Council are in the process of trying to secure $150 million in funding from the Government to complete the work.
Restoration of permanent, resilient access into the Wolgan Valley is one of the most complex disaster recovery efforts in Australia." A statement from the Council said.
"Nonetheless, Lithgow City Council remains committed to the delivery of all disaster recovery works through the region."
