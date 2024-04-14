'This poor kid': Hefty fine for man who yelled, swore, threw drink in Maccas drive-through

A MAN who lost his cool after he said he got the wrong drink in the McDonald's drive-through has been told to be more considerate of others.
Todd Gordon Armstrong, 43, of Maxwell Drive, Eglinton, appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis in Bathurst Local Court on April 3.
Armstrong, who was represented by solicitor Evan Dowd, pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.
Mr Dowd told the court that Armstrong was ordering the drink for his son and lost his temper after he said he received the wrong item.
His client "should not have used the language he did", Mr Dowd said.
The court heard Armstrong was a father of three and a hard-working man who was involved in the community.
References tendered to the court spoke of the accused's remorse and shame following the incident and the fact it was out of character for him.
Mr Dowd said his client pleaded guilty at the first available opportunity and asked the court to consider a fine or community correction order.
Police documents tendered to the court told how both the victims in the matter were working at McDonald's on Durham Street at 2pm on July 3, 2023.
Armstrong was driving a white Mitsubishi Triton and went through the drive-through, according to police, where he was served by the first victim.
The victim handed Armstrong's food out the window, but Armstrong handed one of the drinks back to the victim and told him it should have been a large, not a medium.
The staff member said, according to the screen, that Armstrong had ordered a medium and offered to show him the receipt, according to police.
But Armstrong became angry with staff and started swearing and yelling, saying things like "this was meant to be a f---ing large" and "I don't care what's on your f---ing screen".
The police documents said Armstrong said to the staff member: "You have two choices. Give me a large or give my money back."
The staff member said Armstrong could either have a medium or have a refund, so Armstrong asked what the difference in price was and was told it was 50 cents.
The police documents said Armstrong replied: "Well, give me a f---ing large, I'm getting your money now you stupid c--t."
Armstrong was told he would no longer be served due to the verbal abuse.
As the victim handed back the Coke, Armstrong squeezed it, opened the lid and lobbed it on the counter, according to police.
The cup hit the bottom of the drive-through and splashed all over the victim and Armstrong sped off out of the drive-through.
The victims in the matter attended Bathurst Police Station and provided statements along with CCTV footage of the cup being thrown.
In sentencing, Magistrate Ellis said that, aside from this incident, Armstrong was a reasonably good member of the community, but said his reaction on the day was completely over the top.
"You made someone your victim," she said.
"This poor kid. McDonald's is not the easiest place to work, especially the drive-through," she said, adding she was "sure they get a lot of complaints".
Magistrate Ellis said there were better ways to handle the situation, adding "it can't just be about you; consider those around you".
Armstrong was convicted and fined $1500.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.