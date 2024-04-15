Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Kitchen argument escalated to domestic punch-up and blood on the hallway

April 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN "who has never been in a fight before" conceded he should have handled things better when he lost his cool over his stepchildren's failure to clean up after themselves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.