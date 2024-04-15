Kitchen argument escalated to domestic punch-up and blood on the hallway

A MAN "who has never been in a fight before" conceded he should have handled things better when he lost his cool over his stepchildren's failure to clean up after themselves.
The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, appeared in Bathurst Local Court in April to answer a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after a fight between himself and his teenage stepson.
The man, who appeared in person and unrepresented, entered a plea of guilt and said while he "wasn't the instigator", he should "have handled the situation better".
When asked by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis how things were going, the accused said the pair were avoiding each other and he had moved out of the house to repair the relationship with the mother of the victim.
He said he had moved out as the teen wanted to exert his authority.
Magistrate Ellis likened the situation to two bulls in a paddock.
Police documents tendered to the court said police were called to a Kelso house following an incident on February 18.
The accused and his partner were having a verbal argument in the kitchen about dinner not being served and her step-children not cleaning up after themselves, police said.
Police said the teen, who was the victim in the matter, got out of bed and saw his mother and the accused yelling.
The teen said to the accused that if he wanted to have a go at someone, "have a go at me", according to police.
Punches were thrown as the accused and the teen started physically fighting. The teen's mother asked them to break it up, but the fight continued and she called the police.
Police attended and they said the young person and accused both admitted to punching each other, though no-one knew who threw the first punch.
They said the mother refused to provide a statement and said both the young person and the accused "were as bad as each other".
While at the house, police said they observed a cut to the teen's lip, a scratch to his chest and blood on the hallway. As a result, the accused was charged.
In sentencing, Ms Ellis noted the accused's age and the fact he had never been before a court. She also noted his early plea of guilt at the first opportunity.
Ms Ellis dealt with the matter by way of a conditional release order for six months without conviction.
