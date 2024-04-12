Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Isabel Smith wins Young Woman Ambassador in high quality field

Updated April 12 2024 - 7:56pm, first published 7:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN one of the the closest results ever, Isabel Smith has been named as the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show's Young Woman Ambassador, with Katrina Abbott the runner up.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.