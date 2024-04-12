Isabel Smith wins Young Woman Ambassador in high quality field

IN one of the the closest results ever, Isabel Smith has been named as the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show's Young Woman Ambassador, with Katrina Abbott the runner up.
Family and friends of the four finalists - Lauren Hook, Katrina Abbott, Isabel Smith and Meghan Brennan - were all on hand to witness the announcement on Friday night in the Cec English Pavilion at Bathurst Showground.
Formerly known as the Royal Bathurst Showgirl, the competition provides young women in the region with an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and contributions to the community, learn important life skills and meet new people.
Young Woman Ambassador steward Vicki Wilson said she was thrilled with the quality of entrants.
Ms Wilson said the competition had a lot of interest this year.
"It was really good to have the interest we had," she said.
She said, with the calibre of entrants so high, it was especially difficult to choose the winner.
"It was incredibly close, all of them were so professional, they all interviewed and represented really well," she said, adding Ms Smith will now go on to to represent Bathurst in the zone level next year.
She praised all four entrants who she said were "wonderful young women working in our community."
Ms Wilson said all the entrants were looking forward to being actively involved in the Bathurst community in the coming year, and she thanked council for its sponsorship over the past 21 years and making this opportunity possible for all the entrants.
