As a challenging future is mapped out, let's commit to take action | Eco News

I WAS recently looking at two interesting, but quite frightening, interactive maps of Australia on the Climate Council's website.
The Climate Heat Map uses data from the CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology to forecast temperature.
The Climate Risk Map was developed by risk-assessment company Climate Valuation to provide advice for insurers. It contains forecasts for extreme weather events including floods, fires and cyclones.
Each map allows the reader to search predictions for each Australian local government area and federal electorate.
The Heat Map gives forecasts for 2050 and 2090 with three scenarios: one based on no action to reduce emissions, the second based on a continuation of existing global commitments and the third based on the changes advocated by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).
I checked out the Climate Heat Map for Bathurst in 2050 based on this middle forecast.
By 2050, Bathurst will average 11 days each year above 35 degrees. That is six days more than the average between 1986 and 2005. Not much outdoor sport done on those days!
Tennis Australia policy bans tennis at times where the WGBT temperature (wet-bulb globe temperature, a measure of heat stress in direct sunlight) exceeds 32.5 degrees.
Golf Australia recommends postponement or abandonment of golf competitions at 36 degrees or above.
In 2023, Bathurst's highest temperature was below 37, but by 2050 we can expect one day above 40. Not much outside work done either!
No union worth its salt would allow its members to work outside on days of 35 except in emergencies.
The year 2050 sounds a long way off and a lot could happen in that time. Reducing our emissions is a great place to start.
One of the best ways of dealing with heatwaves is to plant trees and produce lots of shade, but if we want trees to be large enough to provide shade by 2050, we need to start planting them across Bathurst now.
And we need to plant lots of them to replace those that will die of old age and heat stress.
Improving our housing and community design might also help us cope with extreme heat.
For some idea of what is possible, we are invited to Green Drinks on Thursday, April 18 where architect Dejan Simovic will be talking about his work in sustainable housing and urban design influenced by the work of Walter Burley Griffin.
The drinks will be held at Greens on William at 32 William Street at 5.30pm for 6pm.
