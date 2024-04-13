Young voices are offering a fresh perspective | Tuned In

MEMBERS of Bathurst Regional Youth Council are celebrating their fourth month of radio programming in 2024, teaming up with 2MCE to produce BRYC Connect.
BRYC Connect focuses on the monthly activities of the youth council, the council's upcoming plans, what's on in Bathurst and discussion about issues that matter to council members, which can include everything from exam stress to music to what is trending on TikTok.
Each month has a different rotation of hosts, giving all youth councillors a chance to surf the radio waves of 2MCE.
The show was launched through the station's Youth Radio project in 2023, supported by the Department of Regional NSW.
To produce the show, three youth councillors come to 2MCE, each with notes on what they want to talk about in the show, as well as a song suggestion or two.
They combine their notes into a plan for the show which can spark new ideas along the way.
Youth councillor Aston Hornery likes participating in the program.
"It's a great way to express what's going on around Bathurst, as well as things the youth council is doing, through a fun and different way," he said.
"Plus, we have a lot of fun chatting to the other councillors!"
BRYC Connect is broadcast on the first Friday of the month at 5.30pm and is available to listen on demand at 2mce.org.
Tune in on 92.3 in Bathurst, and 94.7 Orange or stream via the Community Radio Plus app.
IF you are a young person interested in participating in 2MCE Community Radio, there are a range of ways to get involved.
You might like to take part in our Talking Newspaper program, present a music show, help organise our music library or produce social media content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.