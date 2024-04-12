Bathurst Goldminers shine in win over Dubbo Rams in WJL under 18s

DESPITE the challenges of a leaky roof, the Bathurst Goldminers took to the court in the under 18s men's Western Youth League and came home with a victory.
Taking on the Dubbo Rams in division one, the Bathurst team scored a 86-79 win.
It was the club's second game of the day, after a 68-64 loss to Griffiths Demons early on and a 58-56 win over the Lithgow Lazers in the evening.
Check out all the action shots from the match, as some of Bathurst's brightest basketball talents took the court.
The round of play was in doubt when heavy rain fell in Bathurst on Friday, sending water through the run-down Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium and wetting the playing surface.
A wave of volunteers were able to dry it all up in time for play on Saturday, however, there were still some leaks throughout the rest of the weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.