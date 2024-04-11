Western Advocate
Western Advocate
One-kilometre traffic queues on Bells Line a possibility from next week due to slope work

Updated April 11 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 4:50pm
TRAFFIC queues of up to one kilometre will be possible at times on the eastern end of Bells Line of Road as lanes close to allow for slope stabilisation work.

