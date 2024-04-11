One-kilometre traffic queues on Bells Line a possibility from next week due to slope work

TRAFFIC queues of up to one kilometre will be possible at times on the eastern end of Bells Line of Road as lanes close to allow for slope stabilisation work.
Transport for NSW is advising of changed traffic conditions on the road - one of two major routes between Bathurst and Sydney - at two sites either side of Kurrajong Heights from Monday, April 15.
To minimise the impact to motorists, Transport for NSW says work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Friday, and between 7am and 2pm on Saturday, weather permitting.
No work will be performed on public holidays.
The Kurrajong Heights sites will also have night shifts between 6pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday.
Transport for NSW says there will be lane closures on Bells Line of Road near each slope, which will include traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres per hour.
Bells Line of Road will remain open during the work, but traffic queues of up to one kilometre may be experienced at times, according to Transport for NSW.
New state and federal funding was announced in February to tackle trouble spots along Bells Line of Road.
The Albanese and Minns governments said a "major effort to improve road safety" would begin with remediation work at Mount Tomah from late February and would be followed by work on two slope failures at Kurrajong Heights.
Funding is being provided through the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Bells Line was closed at the North Richmond bridge for a number of days recently after heavy rain in the Sydney basin caused flooding on the Hawkesbury River.
When the road initially reopened, it was for vehicles under 4.5 tonnes (emergency service vehicles excepted) only.
