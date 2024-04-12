Smiling faces on day one of the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show, were you there?

THE SUN was shining, everyone was smiling, and it was a great start to the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show.
With day one of the show coinciding with the start of school holidays, families were out in full force on Friday, April 12, making the most of the fun annual event.
Whether it was watching the horse and dog shows, making the agonising decision of which showbag to get, checking out the displays in the pavilions, or braving the rides, there was a huge amount of entertainment for all ages.
Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association executive secretary Brett Kenworthy couldn't have been happier with the start of the show.
And while he doesn't want to jinx it, he said everything's pointing towards a brilliant 2024 show.
"The weather is fantastic and for many people it's the first day of holidays, so everything's looking great," he said.
Western Advocate representatives attended day one of the show and grabbed some photos of everyone enjoying the day.
