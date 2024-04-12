Beginning of the end for stadium's water woes thanks to $400K grant

GREAT news for all associated with the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium: a $400,000 grant has been approved to part-fund a new roof.
Bathurst Regional Council announced on Friday, April 12, that it had been successful in receiving the funding from the federal government.
The money will be used to begin the re-roofing process, however, it will only be enough to complete one section.
The announcement comes just days after the Basketball NSW Western Junior League competition almost had to be called off due to water leaking through the stadium roof.
With the leaking roof having been an ongoing issue for years, Member for Calare Andrew Gee is happy to see the funding was successful.
He said repairs are "much-need and long overdue", and the funding will definitely get the ball rolling.
"Bathurst deserves an indoor sporting facility that not only meets the needs of sportspeople, but that inspires athletes to achieve their very best, and enables clubs to grow and thrive," he said.
"Closures during wet weather events due to roofing issues are incredibly frustrating to organisers, teams, parents and supporters, and are discouraging to athletes who simply want to play the sport they love. Enough is enough.
"A major renovation is needed to weatherproof the facility and ensure that athletes across Bathurst and the region can rely on the centre being available rain, hail or shine."
While the grant has been welcomed with open arms by council, mayor Jess Jennings said more will still be needed to see the entire roof restored.
The $400,000 received through the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program will allow for half of the roof to be replaced, resulting in a permanent fix for that part of the stadium.
"We still have funding challenges to redress all of the works needed at the stadium, which includes replacing the remainder of the roof and replacing the stadium flooring," Cr Jennings said.
"Council is working with Basketball NSW which currently leases the facility, and we are continuing to seek grant funding for these projects."
Mr Gee added that the nation's next basketball superstar could very well be from Bathurst, with the growing teams and talent on display, so he hopes the final piece of the puzzle falls into place to allow young athletes in the area excel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.