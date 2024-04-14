Freshwater Kelso Croc a star at Bathurst Show, see it to believe it

Fabulous weather, fantastic fireworks and a freshwater Kelso Croc?
These have been deemed some of the standouts of the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show by Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association executive secretary Brett Kenworthy.
As soon as the weather forecast for April 12 to 14 was predicted to be sunny with no rain, organisers knew they'd have a terrific show on their hands.
And with numbers looking to be up on last year's show, Mr Kenworthy is very pleased with how the weekend has gone.
"We have an old saying, you know it's a great show when you've got sunburn and a sore throat," he said, laughing.
"It's been a great show, the competitions in the arena have been fantastic and there's been great displays. Everybody has had such a great time."
One of the "great displays" Mr Kenworthy was talking about is the Live Reptile Displays tent, which ran multiple sessions showcasing their impressive range of reptiles.
From lizards, turtles, snakes, and yes ... two baby crocodiles were all on display.
"The reptile display, they've actually been able to capture a very rare and endangered reptile locally here out of the river, it's a fresh water Kelso Croc," Mr Kenworthy said.
But Bathurst residents can rest assured the river is still very safe to visit, as the 'Croc' Mr Kenworthy was referring to is a shoe, crowds were still treated to some real baby crocodiles.
A freshwater hatchling named Rocco and saltwater hatchling named Dundee were both crowd favourites during the reptile shows.
With the 'Kelso Croc' giving everyone a laugh.
From multiple competitions in the arena and pavilions, some spectacular live entertainment, a huge range of rides, games, stalls and showbags, and of course everyone's favourite - the spectacular fireworks displays - there was something for everyone at the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show.
Mr Kenworthy is pleased to see the annual event only increasing in popularity and is looking forward to another amazing show next year.
