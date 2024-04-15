Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Let's get ready to rumble: This is why you'll see a convoy between Bathurst and Cowra

Updated April 16 2024 - 9:32am, first published April 15 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ALMOST 150 kilometres of rumble strips will be installed between Bathurst and Cowra over the next six weeks in a project that aims to reduce crashes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.