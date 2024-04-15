Let's get ready to rumble: This is why you'll see a convoy between Bathurst and Cowra

ALMOST 150 kilometres of rumble strips will be installed between Bathurst and Cowra over the next six weeks in a project that aims to reduce crashes.
Transport for NSW says its crews will be installing 147 kilometres of audio tactile line marking (ATLM) on the Mid Western Highway and "will be moving along the road corridor with mobile traffic control".
"We ask motorists to be alert and patient, slow down if they approach our convoy and pass only when it is safe to do so, or otherwise allow the convoy to pull over if necessary to allow you to safely pass," Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said.
The work hours will be between 7am and 6pm, seven days a week.
Transport for NSW says there will be minimal impact to residents of Bathurst, Blayney and Cowra because the ATLM will only be installed along the highway outside of towns where the speed limit is 80 kilometres an hour or above, and at least 200 metres or more away from homes.
Mr Lunn said ATLM was a proven road safety treatment in reducing the number of crashes by 15 to 25 per cent.
"Safety is our number one priority and using ATLM, otherwise known as rumble strips, along some of our key regional routes is an effective measure we can use to increase the chances that all our road users will get home safely," he said.
"If a vehicle leaves its travel lane for whatever reason, such as fatigue or inattention, the rumble strips will provide that vibration effect that alerts the driver to correct their path and avoid a serious accident."
Transport for NSW says the rumble strips project between Bathurst and Cowra will continue until June 1, weather permitting.
The Bathurst to Cowra project is part of the NSW Government's $46 million Saving Lives Accelerated Package to install ATLM on key regional and rural routes in the three years to 2026.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.