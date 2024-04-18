Family home with space for everyone

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday April 19: 4 Billabong Close, Kelso:
Nestled in a serene and tranquil setting, this spacious residence boasting four bedrooms plus a study, and multiple living areas presents an unbeatable opportunity.
With its imposing street presence, complemented by lush, mature gardens blending seamlessly with the peaceful surroundings, listing agent Mark Dwyer said it immediately captivates the eye. "The grand entrance sets the tone, leading to multiple impressive rooms throughout the residence with lofty 10 foot ceilings and abundance of storage providing ample space for family and guests."
Located at 4 Billabong Close, this property certainly is one for the family.
The size will surprise buyers given this substantial home is comprised of three distinct living areas, and with the added bonus of a large, undercover entertaining space and four extremely generous bedrooms. Three bedrooms have built-in robes, while the main bedroom offers stunning walk in robes and a private ensuite with double vanity.
With so many features to enjoy Mark said the home was a must inspect. "Feature include but are not limited to a butlers pantry, gas log fire for those cosy winter nights, ducted heating and cooling, and an additional private study.
"The kitchen is truly the heart of this home with stone benchtops with waterfall edges, 90 centimetre oven and ample storage space," he said. "The property partially features 10 foot ceilings further adding to the overall feeling of space in the home."
Outside the home, the generous 1036 square metre established block further adds to the appeal of this family entertainer.
New owners will enjoy the large, undercover outdoor area that is perfect for entertaining family and friends, while the solar panels on the roof will help keep those utility bills down.
Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac only moments from Trinity Heights Shopping Centre, Holy Family Primary School, early education centres, and sporting fields, and with walking access to the reserve at the end of the cul-de-sac, the location is simply ideal.
With the endless amount of living spaces, an abundance of storage, and room for everyone, this is a property that you can call home.
