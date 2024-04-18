Huge show weekend brings a big crowd, big economic boost | Mayor's say

CONGRATULATIONS to the organisers of the 155th Royal Bathurst Show.
The show, regarded as one of the best west of Sydney, attracted a huge crowd across the three days.
The event is also a boost to the local economy as exhibitors, competitors and spectators travel to Bathurst to take part.
The Bathurst Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association has been at the heart of our community promoting agricultural activities for 160 years and it is so good to see that the tradition of the show continues to thrive and prosper in 2024.
It was a pleasure to present the champion pavilion commercial exhibit ribbon to staff from council's cultural facilities.
Led by the team at BMEC, the staff profiled council's cultural facilities which play an important role in enhancing the lifestyle of the region for residents and visitors.
SKILLSET has lodged plans for the redevelopment of the former NAB building on the corner of Church and William streets.
The project is a major investment in the CBD by a local business and will activate the site that has been empty for some months.
Skillset is a key provider of training opportunities for our community to help local businesses attract and train their workforce.
The redevelopment of the site will allow staff currently based at the Havannah Street location to move into the CBD, and Skillset Senior College will utilise the Flannery Centre site.
I look forward to watching this exciting project progress.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.