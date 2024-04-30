Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Man who threatened to kill, burn down house escapes conviction

By Court Reporter
Updated April 30 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREATENING to kill people and to burn down a house has been described as "out of character" for one man, who persuaded the court from recording a conviction.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.