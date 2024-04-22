The power of the page: local club helping all kids succeed at school

Do you remember the tales of Winnie The Pooh and The Very Hungry Caterpillar?
Or maybe you were more of a Possum Magic and Hairy Maclary from Donaldson's Dairy fan.
Either way, if you remember having books read to you as a young child, you're one of the lucky ones.
Filling the literacy gap in society is a mission that one local organisation is in on, with the Lions Club of Bathurst teaming up with Coles to deliver the 123Read2Me initiative.
The 123Read2Me initiative is a program that aims to provide children in low socioeconomic areas around Australia with free books, helping them develop literacy and comprehension skills.
The local lions club collects books in new or good condition, through donations from members of the community.
And now, thanks to Coles Bathurst, there's a new drop off point for people to take their pre-loved books, with store manager Todd Pangas more than happy to jump on board.
"It's just a really great cause," he said.
"Obviously literacy is very important and it's only fair that everybody gets the opportunity to learn to read, and have the opportunity to do that in the home, not just the school."
Lions Club member and 123Read2Me coordinator Fiona Proctor knows first-hand how vital reading books is for future development in kids.
With a background in education, Ms Proctor said there's a big gap in the community - and Australia at large - between kids who learn to read and write easily, and those who struggle.
And reading from a book, rather than an electronic device, plays a huge role in helping kids develop literacy skills.
"They've now realised that hearing language from books by human voice, speaks to the brain more strongly than by electronic means," she said.
"So the adult sharing the book with the child is very powerful on an emotional level, for the language centres of the brain, and setting all those foundation blocks.
"The absence of books in those early years, birth to five, is a big factor in the gap between children learning well at school and those who struggle."
In addition to donating books to families in low socioeconomic communities, the Lions of Club of Bathurst also goes to the maternity ward at the hospital and local schools to give out books to anyone wanting one.
This is all part of their mission to "bridge the gap one book at a time".
For those wanting to free up some space on their bookshelves, or just buy some books to donate to the cause, the donation box at Coles will be available during business trading hours.
Alternatively, people can contact the Lions Club to discuss dropping off the books, especially if it's a large donation.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.