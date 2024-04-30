Concerned about electricity bills this winter? Lifeline is a great contact

IT'S that time of year again.
When the weather cools down and electricity prices go up.
But there's ways to avoid the dread of opening up that bill in the mail and feeling completely deflated, not knowing how you'll make the payment.
Lifeline Central West chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson said their finance counsellors are only a phone call away, and they're more than happy to help anyone stressing about putting their heater on this winter.
But the best advice is clear, it's far more beneficial to get in contact before you find yourself in any sort of financial stress, because it's easier to prevent the outcome than fix it.
"Our financial counsellors work with people often at the point where people are in trouble," Ms Robinson said.
"I guess one of our messages is, if you think that you are going to be in trouble it's actually a really good time now to come in and seek some support.
"Even to review that you're on the best plan that you can be and compare the market."
Ms Robinson said there's a few tips and tricks people can implement to try and lower their electricity bills, but step one is making sure there's no cracks in doors and windows letting cold air in.
And if you're renting, don't be afraid to ask the landlord to carryout any repairs needed before winter begins.
"Whether it be if you're renting or with Department of Housing and places like that, if there are drafts or areas that need some maintenance don't be afraid to ask for those maintenance jobs to be done," Ms Robinson said.
Some other tips include only heating one or two rooms instead of the whole house, dressing warmly and adding layers rather than cranking up the heat, and the old-fashioned hot water bottles are always helpful.
Ms Robinson said it's also incredibly important people don't resort to unsafe methods of staying warm, like bringing outside appliances indoors.
"I think every year we see things like kerosene heaters or barbecue type heaters that are brought inside, and they end in tragic circumstances," she said.
Anyone concerned about getting through winter and covering their electricity bills is encouraged to contact the Lifeline Central West financial counsellors as soon as possible, to help work out a plan leading into the colder months.
The services are free and Ms Robinson said their counsellors not only give people great advice, but also look at people's finances and help them compare the market to see if better deals are available.
