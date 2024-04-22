Waiting game: this is why sports stadium works won't begin yet

BATHURST Goldminers members are nervously awaiting news on whether a roof replacement at the local stadium will be going ahead to finally end persistent flooding problems at the facility.
The announcement earlier this month of a $400,000 Federal Government grant to put towards the roof was welcomed, but it alone won't end the saga.
According to Basketball NSW chief executive officer Maria Nordstrom, to ensure everything runs smoothly and is completed properly, works on the stadium won't begin until the entire project can be funded.
She said there is an outstanding State Government funding application being processed and, if it is approved, the stadium will receive a complete makeover.
And if the funding is not approved? No works of any kind will begin.
"We should have it in the next couple of weeks, hopefully," Ms Nordstrom said.
"We can't guarantee we'll get it, but we've put everything we can into securing it."
In addition to the entire roof needing to be replaced, which will cost $800,000, all of the floorboards in the stadium need to be replaced within the next 12 months.
And while funding received in 2021 was put towards upgrading the toilet and shower facilities, there wasn't enough to complete all of the change rooms.
So if the State Government grant is approved, Ms Nordstrom said all of the upgrades plus more will be completed.
Bathurst Regional Council acting general manager Neil Southorn said the works required at the stadium are extensive and council has been supporting Basketball NSW with the grant applications.
"The stadium is an important sporting facility for our community for not just basketball, but other indoor sports, and the planned upgrades will ensure it is fit for purpose for years to come," he said.
Having played at a state league level in the 1990s, Goldminers treasurer Mel Sullivan has seen both the stadium and basketball in Bathurst at their prime.
And she would love to see that atmosphere return.
With basketball participation in Bathurst almost doubling in size since COVID, Ms Sullivan said it's vital that the stadium not only receives adequate repairs and upgrades, but an expansion as well.
"We've got five teams of Goldminers who have to train at other facilities," she said.
"We can't even develop walking basketball, for instance [for seniors], because we just don't have the facilities.
"And there's the wheelchair basketball and intellectual disability basketball as well."
In addition to basketball, there's multiple other sports played in the stadium, including roller derby, indoor netball, volleyball, badminton, futsal and more, all of which will benefit from upgrades and an expansion.
But for now, step one is receiving grant approval to fund the upgrades needed, so games played at the stadium aren't delayed or cancelled due to rain - and even heavy frost in winter.
