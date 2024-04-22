Three years of certainty for the railway museum cafe under new agreement

THERE will soon be some new faces at the Bathurst Railway Museum cafe.
Bathurst council will enter into a three-year lease with Ms N Ly for the operation of the Refreshment Room Cafe at the museum.
It comes after the council embarked on an expression of interest (EOI) process to find a new lessee.
Acting general manager Neil Southorn said the previous sublease ended on February 21, 2024, and since that time, the lease has been on a month-to-month basis while the EOI was under taken.
A date has not been selected for the new lease to commence, however, the council is looking forward to working with the new operators.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to activate the cafe," Mr Southorn said.
"It provides a nice service to visitors to the museum, but also other members of the public."
The cafe has been part of the railway museum since the early days of the facility, which opened in February, 2020.
It cost $5 million to build the museum from the ground up, at the same time incorporating the heritage-listed Railway Institute.
The museum offers a range of different exhibits, including a massive HO scale model layout the size of a tennis court with a light and audio visual display, a historic train carriage, and a dedicated children's learning and play space.
When construction was getting under way, it was anticipated that the railway museum would inject $7 million into the Bathurst economy in its first 20 years of operation.
