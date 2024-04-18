Western Advocate
Well done to all involved in what was a great Royal Bathurst Show | Letter

By Mick and Stacey Whittaker
April 18 2024 - 6:00pm
Picture by James Arrow.

WE just wanted to say what a great event the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show was; we spent many hours on both Saturday and Sunday at the show, and we are sure the Show Committee have put in many hundreds of working hours for the show to be such a spectacle.

