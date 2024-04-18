Well done to all involved in what was a great Royal Bathurst Show | Letter

WE just wanted to say what a great event the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show was; we spent many hours on both Saturday and Sunday at the show, and we are sure the Show Committee have put in many hundreds of working hours for the show to be such a spectacle.
The weather was fantastic; the exhibitors had great displays, and the events were amazing, along with the animal farm hosted by one of the local schools.
The crowds were large and happy.
This was a great event for Bathurst in testing economic times, bringing the community together.
Congratulations to all involved.
