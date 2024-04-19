Want to fix driver behaviour at local roundabouts? This is how | Letter

I TOTALLY agree with the comments made in regard to the current behaviour of some drivers using the roundabouts in Bathurst in disregarding the regulations.
There is a simple solution: install speed cameras at each roundabout, picking up any driver not obeying the rules.
For example, speeding up on approach instead of slowing down will attract a large fine and points for dangerous driving.
A few such fines should alter this behaviour and lead to a sensible conclusion at a minimum cost to taxpayers.
