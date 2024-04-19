Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Want to fix driver behaviour at local roundabouts? This is how | Letter

By John Eccles
April 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The intersection of Suttor Street and Bradwardine Road. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain.
The intersection of Suttor Street and Bradwardine Road. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain.

I TOTALLY agree with the comments made in regard to the current behaviour of some drivers using the roundabouts in Bathurst in disregarding the regulations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.