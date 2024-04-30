Terror tirade: Man jailed after terrorising women with 'coercive' violence

SPENDING months terrorising women with violent behaviour has seen a repeat offender who "didn't give a f--k" about jail ordered to serve time.
Raymond Sharpley, 34, of Rocket Street, West Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on April 17, 2024 to time behind bars for:
During the early hours of September 25, 2023, Sharpley was at a home in Kelso where he was refused entry by the resident, who would become his victim.
"I'm telling you now motherf---er ... you [sic] going to die in a second," an irate Sharpley said, which was caught on CCTV.
Seconds later Sharpley pulled the CCTV camera off the wall and stomped on it.
It wasn't until December 22 at a home in Bathurst that Sharpley and the victim got into a fight about money, which turned physical when he grabbed her arm.
With two bruises on her arm, the woman gave Sharpley $400 in cash.
She then went to Bathurst Police Station to make a report the following morning.
On December 24, she got 18 text messages from Sharpley that read "U be lie [sic] in the garden U keep talking shit to me dog".
"Hahaha so U can call the cops I get U when U not ready ... if I did kill U they wouldn't find U.
"I don't give a f--k I go to jail for a long time."
The victim got more messages from Sharpley, asking for $1500.
On Christmas Day around 9.30pm, Sharpley tried to call the woman before he sent her more texts, which read "U absolute c--t U are f---ing crazy".
The woman replied and is alleged to have said "I will stab you with the sharpest knife. An [sic] I'm going to smash your car windows if you don't leave me alone".
Police went to a home on Stewart Street that night, and got a statement from the victim who said she had hired a grey Subaru Forester, which Sharpley had taken and wouldn't return.
The next day around 3.40pm police were patrolling West Bathurst when they found the hire car parked outside of a home.
They knocked on the door and were met by a "hostile" woman, who said Sharpley wasn't there.
But he was later found hiding among clothes in the woman's home, which breached an AVO.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The victim - who does not relate to the incidents above - was at a home in Bathurst around 11am on October 24, 2023 when Sharpley began to yell and swear at her, court papers say.
After being told to leave, Sharpley was taken for a drive by a witness to 'cool down' before he returned to the home and began to collect his things.
As he walked into the room where the victim was with another woman, Sharpley threw a lighter at the wall, leaving a small hole.
He walked around the house yelling and swearing before triple-zero was called.
Sharpley began to throw the woman's clothes on the floor before he returned to the bedroom, grabbed the lighter and threw it at her, hitting her in the breast.
Police arrived about 2.25pm and found Sharpley sitting in the corner of a room.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
SHARPLEY appeared in court via audio-visual link from prison as his long-stranding drug use was dubbed a major influencing factor that led to the charges.
"It's clear drugs are and have been a significant issue for my client. Unfortunately it got to the point that he used drugs to cope with difficulties," Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Georgia Lundie said.
Having previously tried rehab, Ms Lundie said Sharpley, who had spent four months on remand, was "inclined" to try for a second time.
In delivering the sentence, Sharpley's "coercive, controlling" behaviour was slammed by Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis, who held "high concern" for the safety of the community should he have been released.
Ms Ellis also ran through Sharpley's rap sheet in open court, listing his 11 prior charges which mirror his latest.
"I'm sorry your life was so bad that you turned to drugs at such a young age. I hope you can stay away from drugs [upon your release]," Ms Ellis said.
Sharpley was sentenced to 18 months in prison with a non-parole period for 12 months.
He will be eligible for release on October 24, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.