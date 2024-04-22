Meet, greet and collaborate: mixer to bring together the music industry

MUSICIANS and other industry professionals will be able to make connections at a special event on Wednesday, April 24.
For the first time, Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, MusicNSW and Arts OutWest will come together to host a music industry mixer.
The main purpose is to connect people in the industry, but it's also an opportunity for BMEC, MusicNSW and Arts OutWest staff to find out what people do and see how they can collaborate and support them.
The event, which is free to attend, is for anyone in the music industry who is creating or performing original music or is interested in doing so.
Importantly, MusicNSW regional coordinator Sophie Jones said, it is open to any genre.
"I think people think about singer/songwriters as just folky or country or pop, and it is for that, but it's also for people who maybe are into hip hop or opera, or want to do a cabaret, or are in a metal band," she said.
"It's for any genre, anyone to come along, and the benefits are they get to meet with people who are on the same path and wanting to get more gigs or wanting to collaborate, maybe record, or play at a certain venue.
"It's a chance for them to get together and see what they can do to support each other and work together."
In addition to performers, the event welcomes venues and recording studio owners, producers, sound technicians, engineers, and anyone else who works in the music industry.
Anyone interested in attending is asked to register by visiting the event page on the BMEC website.
The event starts at 7pm and runs through to 9pm.
