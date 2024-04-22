Let's have a closer look at nose-in parking suggestion | Letter

RE: Adopt nose-in parking and watch the current problems disappear (letter, April 19).
Terry Burke's letter regarding Bathurst parking problems revolves around the lack of knowledge and driving skills.
To obtain a licence, drivers are supposed to know the requirements associated with the correct method of parking and swinging out into the lane to reverse park is not one of them.
Another is not to reverse until safe to do so.
Along with the correct knowledge on the use of roundabouts, too many current drivers are ignorant of the correct way to negotiate these basic licensing requirements.
Yes, nose-in parking would then instil the correct way to negotiate reversing out, with the problem of lack of line of sight should the vehicle on the left be an SUV.
An interesting proposal indeed which Goulburn has persisted with.
