New manager full of hope that he can change kids' lives through the PCYC

GIANNI Belmonte's lifelong passion for helping people, coupled with his desire to give back to his community, has seen him take on the top job at the Bathurst PCYC.
Looking back at his employment history, it's fair to say this is quite a different role for Mr Belmonte.
He spent 15 years, on and off, working for Woolworths in produce management, which saw him travel to different locations to help set up stores and train staff.
From there, he went to OCTEC, an employment services provider, and assisted people with disabilities at Huntley Berry Farm.
But, after a decade in that role, he was ready for a change that didn't require so much travelling.
The PCYC job came at just the right time.
"I was doing a lot of work for Orange," Mr Belmonte said.
"I felt that I needed to give back to my own hometown of Bathurst, to give our own community help, and then this role came up, and I just thought this is where I can definitely make a difference to people's lives.
"I think I can bring the community together."
Mr Belmonte has quite a varied role at the PCYC.
Primarily, his job is to manage staff and organise classes and events, but in his first two months in the role he has shown he doesn't mind getting his hands dirty either.
He has done a few odd jobs around the building, including cleaning out the stadium and painting.
However, his top priority is making the club and its programs more accessible for young people.
For him, it's not just about the physical benefits of sport, but the mental, emotional and social ones as well.
He knows firsthand how difficult it can be on a kid who faces barriers to sport.
"I came from a family of five boys. Mum and dad were very hard workers, but sometimes it was a difference of sending me to sport or feeding the kids," Mr Belmonte said.
"We all can relate to it.
"There was many times that I never attended sports because of the costs involved and I was left behind. Not once did anyone come to me and ask, 'Are you okay?'."
It was an isolating feeling, and one he doesn't want kids to have to experience.
"I've been in that boat," he said. "What can I do to help them?"
He is working with PCYC staff to come up with new programs and initiatives to get more young people into the club.
One program already up and running is a weekly visit from Kelso High School.
Mr Belmonte secured sponsorship from Devro, which has been passed on to the school in the form of vouchers, enabling kids to participate.
He hopes it will be the foundation for a long-lasting relationship with the PCYC.
"It's to get them into the club and get to know them, and it might lead into different opportunities for them," he said.
"They might find a passion that they love. They'll make some new friends, and I'd like to get to know them and their goals in life."
Through his new role, Mr Belmonte hopes to make the PCYC a true community club.
He is looking at hosting affordable events that bring more people in and, in general, making the club a hive of activity all the time.
He hopes Bathurst will get behind the club and join them on the journey.
"I believe Bathurst, we're a very strong community, we can make it happen," he said.
"We can help our people in our community to achieve their goals."
