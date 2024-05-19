Grand vision for PCYC includes new cafe and being a community events hub

FAMILY fun days, market stalls and bringing in a cafe: it's all part of the vision for the future of the Bathurst PCYC.
The club has a new manager, Gianni Belmonte, and he is on a mission to make it a place for everyone and a place that Bathurst can be proud of.
Just a few months into his role, he is making progress on introducing new programs at the PCYC that aim to engage more people, but it doesn't stop there.
"My long-term vision is to have a club where everyone belongs to, and it won't always be based around sport," Mr Belmonte said.
"We are going to do some family fun days and have market stalls, that's something really big, and we are going to be holding events."
It's all about giving families affordable activities that they can do together, while helping more people to build a relationship with the PCYC.
"We want the PCYC Bathurst to be put on the Bathurst map for events, for a community space, for friendship, leadership, and make it our club," Mr Belmonte said.
"It's our community, our people."
In addition to putting on events at the club, some of the indoor spaces are getting some attention.
Mr Belmonte has worked hard to clear out the building's stadium, with plans to turn it into a space for different sports, like boxing.
He wants to give the space a good paint job to make it more inviting.
"It's been a little bit under utilised over the years," he said.
"There's a section we're going to revamp a little, give it a fresh look."
There is also talk of introducing a cafe at the PCYC, which could be used by the members and the wider community.
It would be open during the club's operating hours.
"We're in progress talking for a cafe that will support our community with its pricing structure," Mr Belmonte said.
Another focus for Mr Belmonte is making the club more inclusive and accessible.
This includes introducing initiatives that give opportunities to kids to play sport, whose families otherwise wouldn't be able to afford it.
Since Mr Belmonte's arrival at the PCYC, he has secured sponsorship from Devro for a program with Kelso High School that achieves just that, and it's something he wants to recreate with other schools.
That, though, requires sponsors to come on board.
"That's my vision, and it will only happen if people can help us. Help us, help you," Mr Belmonte said.
"If people can help us in any way, be it volunteer, big or small, it will help us help someone else."
Other programs in the pipeline include a "first steps" program for families with children under school age, and one for people with disabilities.
"We are looking at doing all-abilities programs, and it won't necessarily be based around sport," Mr Belmonte said.
"That's going to be a big push, because we want everyone involved."
He encouraged businesses, or people who want to help through volunteering, to get in contact with the club to help him achieve his vision.
"Come and see us, make contact, because this is our club," he said.
