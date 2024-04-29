Check out the photos as Bathurst Sikhs celebrate Vaisakhi

Bathurst Sikhs came together on Sunday, April 21, to celebrate Vaisakhi.
In what celebrates the spring harvest, the annual Sikh festival is an opportunity to reflect on Sikh values such as keeping God in your mind at all times, earn an honest living, and be a good person, by giving to those less fortunate.
Bathurst's Vaisakhi festival was organised by the Central West Sikh Association.
For more information on Vaisakhi and the day, contact the Central West Sikh Association via its Facebook page @bathurstorangesikhism.
