The Carrington cat fight: were you at the Panthers v Tigers 2024 match?

IT WAS a sold-out crowd of 12,000 at Carrington Park when the Penrith Panthers took on the Wests Tigers in a back-to-back Bathurst rematch.
Tickets to the highly-anticipated event sold quickly, with none available at the gate on the day.
But, that didn't stop locals and visitors with pre-purchased tickets from descending upon Carrington to cheer for their favourite team.
While the 2023 match proved a great surprise for Tigers supporters, with the underdogs causing an upset and scoring a 12-8 victory over Panthers, this year it was Panthers all the way.
And the Penrith team snagged an easy 22-6 win.
The Penrith Panthers' association with Bathurst has continued to grow, so much so it has mayor Jess Jennings thinking about upgrading Carrington.
He told the Western Advocate that while it's "not as easy as waving a wand", there's definitely reason to not look at upgrading the facilities to fit more than 12,000 people.
"It would be really valuable to have a decent sized stadium west of the Great Dividing Range that you could host finals football or even a State of Origin at ... with a capacity of 40 to 50 thousand," he said.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the game and snapped some photos of the crowd rolling in.
