Brett Moulds Design & Drafting moves to a brand new storefront on Keppel St

FOR 15 years, Brett Moulds and the team at Brett Moulds Design & Drafting have been servicing the residential and commercial needs of Bathurst and beyond.
And, until now, it was done from Mr Moulds' home studio.
Now, the team has moved into a brand new location.
After refitting the former computer shop along Keppel Street, and transforming it into a beautiful testament to what the business can offer, the space is now home to Brett Moulds Design & Drafting.
And it's a welcome change for Brett, who said he was looking for a larger space to conduct business when the location came available.
"I've worked at home in some capacity for 15 years, and the opportunity presented itself and it just made sense to take a chance and get work away from home," he said.
Now, having the opportunity to actually travel to the studio at 3/112 Keppel Street is something that he looks forward to every morning.
This is a large part of the reason as to why Mr Moulds decided to relocate into a more central location.
Brett also noted that staffing in the Central West always has, and always will be a big challenge.
"This very thing dictates how anyone operates on a day-to-day basis. We hope the new office location may inspire new members to join the team," he said.
The new space also ensures ease of use for customers.
With the ability to visit the newly renovated space, and liaising with either Brett or other staff members, customers are able to develop a comprehensive understanding of what the business can offer.
And, what's on offer is more than 20 years of experience in the industry.
Starting out in a career in carpentry before moving into a role working for an architect, and subsequently starting his own business, Mr Moulds has all the industry know-how to get the job done.
Whether it's a new home design, renovation, commercial or industrial project there's no job too big or small for Brett Moulds Design & Drafting.
They complete the job from start to finish, and are there for every step of the way.
"We seem to be known for achieving technically challenging projects, along with our construction, documentation and coordination," Mr Moulds said.
"We deal with all the council submissions and all of the processes. The only thing you generally need is engineering, which we would coordinate. So that's the idea - a one-stop shop.
"There's no point handing someone finished drawings and saying 'off you go', we stay with clients through the whole process from start to finish."
Annually, the company completes approximately 150 to 250 projects each year, ranging in size, scale, and location.
For more information, visit the website on https://www.bmdd.com.au/, the storefront along Keppel Street, or call 6332 5885.
