Woman caught with suspicious balloons at prison

A "STUPID" lapse in judgement which saw a woman take drugs tucked inside of a balloon to a prison has cost her a criminal conviction.
Louise Charmaine Ryan, 35, of Larson Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on April 24, 2024 to two counts of taking prohibited items into a prison.
Court documents state Ryan went to Bathurst jail on March 30, 2023 about 12pm to visit an inmate when, while at reception, a drug detection dog showed interest in her.
After completing the process, a suspicious Ryan was asked to open a locker which had all of her personal belongings.
As she fiddled around trying to unlock it, a Correctives officer got the master key and opened the locker.
Inside were two small green objects that looked like drugs packed into balloons.
Police went to the correctional centre and spoke with Ryan, who said the cannabis leaf and tobacco and rolling papers - which were inside the balloons - were for her personal use.
The drugs were weighed and came to 1.3 grams, while the tobacco and papers came to 11.58 grams.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Ryan told the court she "forgot" she had the items on her and chalked it up to a "stupid momentary lapse of judgement".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis questioned whether Ryan wanted to join her friend in prison after the ordeal, and suggested she give up drugs.
"I can't wave a magic wand and fix all of your problems but I can set you up so you can [with supervision]," Ms Ellis said.
Ryan was placed on a community correction order for 18 months and ordered to do 80 hours of unpaid community service work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.