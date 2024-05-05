Morning hit of pot at a friend's place turns into something more for man

GETTING behind the wheel after taking a morning hit of pot at a friend's house has cost a man a conviction, his licence and hundreds of dollars in fines.
Reid Anthony James, 40, of Forrest Place, Bathurst submitted a written plea of guilty to Bathurst Local Court on April 24, 2024 to a charge of driving with drugs in his blood.
Court documents state police stopped a white Great Wall station wagon heading along William Street in Bathurst about 5pm on November 22, 2023 for random testing.
James, who was behind the wheel, was asked for his licence before he was subject to a drug test, which came back positive for cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for the drug.
While in police custody, James said he had smoked it "this morning at a friend's house".
His sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
JAMES - who the court learned has a medical prescription for marijuana - wrote to the court to explain his decision making on the day.
"I was picked up driving to the shop just around the corner from my house. Due to lapse in judgement [sic] thinking I would of been ok to do so by not smoking 24 hours prior to driving," he said.
Noting James' plea and submission, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted James and fined him $250.
His licence was also disqualified for three months.
