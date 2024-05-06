Meth driver caught twice in three hours warned of jail time

A WOMAN has been warned of jail should she repeat her actions after she was busted twice in three hours driving with meth in her system.
Karen Michelle Lansom, 36, of Oberon Street, Oberon was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on April 24, 2024 after she pleaded guilty to three counts of driving with drugs in her blood.
Documents tenders to the court state Lansom was first stopped behind the wheel of a silver Ford Falcon sedan around 2pm on October 20, 2023 on North Street, Oberon.
Lansom was asked for her licence by police before she failed a roadside drug test.
She was arrested and taken to Oberon Police Station, where she gave a second positive test for methamphetamine.
Her result was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Then, on November 26, 2023 Lansom was caught twice driving with meth in her system.
She was first stopped by police about 8.45am on O'Connell Road, O'Connell driving a silver Ford Falcon, court papers state.
Lansom failed a drug test, and was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, she tested positive for methamphetamine for a second time, which was later confirmed by forensics.
At 11.35am, she was stopped by police along O'Connell Road in the same car after she had been given a prohibited from driving notice for the earlier test results.
"I'm only just moving it to the pub," she said.
She was drug tested and was positive for meth, so she was taken back to Bathurst Police Station.
Lansom gave another positive reading for meth while in police custody, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
A SELF-REPRESENTED Lansom told the court she had been "keeping clear of repeating [her] actions and staying out of bad company" since the incidents.
After convicting Lansom of all three charges and disqualifying her licence for six months, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis warned that another driving with drug offence would put her on the cusp of a jail term.
"Do not be tempted to drive or you're looking at jail, it's as clear as that," Ms Ellis said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.