Soccer player avoids jail after on-field coward punch puts man in hospital

A MAN has narrowly escaped serving time behind bars after he launched a coward punch during a competitive soccer game, changing two lives for the worse.
Jason Darren Moore, 43, of Schofield Way, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on April 29, 2024 after he previously pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless grievous bodily harm.
Court documents state about 9am on August 6, 2023, Moore and the victim were playing in competing men's soccer teams at a fifth grade game at Proctor Park in Gormans Hill.
About 45 minutes into the match, Moore and the victim were running towards the ball when they had a small collision.
After tackling for the ball, the victim started to move into his playing position when Moore turned and punched him in the jaw.
As the victim fell to the ground in pain, Moore was given a red card and sent off the field.
Then, he waited in his car for police who arrived about 10.15am.
As officers arrived, they saw the victim on the ground with blood coming from his mouth and heard the man say his jaw felt out of place.
While speaking with Moore, he said he "snapped" because he thought the victim was intentionally trying to run into him.
He then said he didn't use his full force.
Moore was arrested, but later freed as the victim was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital.
The man was then transferred to Westmead with two jaw fractures, which required him to have three titanium plates surgically screwed into his jaw.
The victim also suffered from continuous exacerbated pre-morbid tinnitus, a constant ringing in his ear.
"EMOTIONS running high" in the midst of an on-field rivalry was put to the court by Moore's solicitor Kayanna Theobald as the crux of the assault.
Moore's on-field "snap" "wasn't deliberate, intentional or vicious", Ms Theobald said but stemmed from unresolved trauma from an incident that happened 10 years ago, which did not involve the victim.
The victim sat with family in the body of the court as his impact statement, which detailed his pain as a result of the 'coward punch', was read out by police prosecutor Sergeant Cameron Ferrier.
The victim wrote, as heard in open court, that he required surgery, was diagnosed with a delayed concussion, had to be on a puree diet for seven weeks and has tinnitus, which cannot be cured.
He also lost feeling in his mouth due to scar tissue and chin as a result of nerve damage.
"This has affected my day to day life immensely," the victim wrote.
"I have played soccer for over 25 years in Bathurst without incident ... To have this happen to me whilst out playing a men's fifth grade game of soccer on a Sunday morning with friends was a disgraceful act and one which has had a massive impact on me and my family."
In his own letter to the court, Moore said he had done "something really, really stupid" and was "disgusted" in his behaviour.
"I will spend the rest of my life proving to everyone that this is not the man I am," he wrote.
In delivering the sentence, Magistrate Philip Stewart found the section five threshold crossed, meaning jail had to be considered, despite Moore's lack of criminal record.
"I accept it was a one-off punch but the damage was substantial," Mr Stewart said.
Moore was placed on a two-year intensive correction order - a term of jail to be served in the community.
He was also fined $1500 and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
