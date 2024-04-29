Man charged following alleged robbery on Russell Street

A MAN faced a Bathurst on Monday after he was charged with aggravated robbery following an alleged incident last week.
Just after 4pm on Friday, April 26, a 56-year-old man was approached outside a business on Russell Street, Bathurst.
The 56-year-old was allegedly assaulted by another man, before he fled on foot with his mobile phone.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, about 4.20am on Saturday, April 27, a 50-year-old man, already in custody for unrelated matters, was charged with aggravated robbery and inflict actual bodily harm.
He was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court yesterday, Sunday, April 28, where he was formally refused bail to appear at Bathurst Local Court on Monday, April 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.