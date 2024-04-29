Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man charged following alleged robbery on Russell Street

Updated April 29 2024 - 3:41pm, first published 3:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN faced a Bathurst on Monday after he was charged with aggravated robbery following an alleged incident last week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.