Exquisite family living in Robin Hill

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday May 3: 5 Augusta Close, Robin Hill:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 5 August Close, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Nestled in the serene embrace of Robin Hill, owners can escape the hustle and bustle in this impeccably renovated residence. 5 Augusta Close beckons you to experience the epitome of modern comfort and style, where luxury meets functionality in a picturesque cul-de-sac setting.
Boasting four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a double garage, listing agent Grant Maskill-Dowton said this tastefully renovated home offered an abundance of space for families to thrive. "Step inside to discover a haven of contemporary elegance, where every detail has been meticulously crafted to create an atmosphere of sophistication and warmth.
"Recently enhanced with a full exterior repaint, upgraded butler's pantry, and new lighting fixtures, this home exudes a sense of timeless allure," he said. "Delight in the seamless fusion of indoor-outdoor living, with a light-filled open-concept kitchen, dining, and family area leading to an inviting pergola entertainment space."
The heart of the home truly is the gourmet kitchen, adorned with stone benches, top-of-the-line appliances, and a refreshed butler's pantry, ensuring culinary excellence with every meal. Families can unwind in the comfort of multiple living areas, including a formal lounge and dining room, along with a separate rumpus room with office space, ideal for remote work or relaxation.
Indulge in year-round comfort with ducted heating and air conditioning, ensuring the perfect temperature no matter the season. For cosy winter evenings, gather around the slow-combustion wood fireplace which creates a warm ambiance that invites relaxation and intimacy.
Adding to the allure of the home are the high 2.7 metre square set ceilings throughout, providing a sense of spaciousness and elegance in every room. Abundant storage options including walk-in linen and storage cupboards, allow you to embrace a clutter-free lifestyle and make the most of your living space.
Retreat to the sumptuous main bedroom complete with a brand new ensuite and an expansive dressing room area. Bedrooms two and three include built-in robes, while the fourth includes an ensuite and walk-in robe, making it ideal for guests.
Outside, the low-maintenance yard beckons for outdoor enjoyment and includes side access, a garden shed, and a back to base security system ensuring peace of mind.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.