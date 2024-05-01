May the bells be with you: how the Carillon will celebrate Star Wars Day

BATHURST's carillonists are set to join in on the Star Wars celebration on Saturday with a special recital.
Star Wars Day is celebrated each year on May 4, with the chosen date a pun on the movies' common saying, "May with Force be with you".
To celebrate the big day, the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon will have a special Star Wars recital from 1pm on Saturday, lasting for roughly 30-40 minutes.
Following the inclusion of some themes from the Star Wars movies in performances in May 2023, a special guest carillonist has embraced the concept and been working on increasing the repertoire for a full recital program.
The music composed for the Star Wars movies is by the acclaimed and prolific film composer John Williams, also well-known for producing scores to the magical worlds of Harry Potter, Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones.
Arranging some of these well-known scores for a carillon has been a challenge, but it is hoped the listening audience will appreciate this tribute to some of the most memorable film melodies, including John Williams' own personal favourite Yoda's Theme.
While the weather is turning cooler, the Saturday recitals will continue for another month or so, with the final recital to be held on Saturday, June 22, ceasing for a winter break.
