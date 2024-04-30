Ukrainian dancers set to light up the Bathurst stage in May

SOME of Europe's best ballet performers are set to bring their extravagant talents to the Central West in May.
The Grand Kyiv Ballet of Ukraine returns to Australia in 2024 and it'll make its appearance at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on Thursday, May 28.
Their show will feature a double bill of Forest Song and Don Quixote.
Separated from their families, loved ones, and country, the embattled performers' dedication to their craft echoes the spirits of the more than five million Ukrainians displaced since the war began.
The Grand Kyiv Ballet was founded in 2014 by artistic director Oleksandr Stoianov, previously a principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine for a decade.
Since the outbreak of war in 2022, the Grand Kyiv Ballet has continued to bring its outstanding performance to audiences around the world, including the United States, France, Sweden, Norway, Poland, China, Scandinavia, and South America.
The Ballet has also showcased charity tours to raise awareness and support for their country.
Bookings can be made at BMEC by calling 6333 6161.
