Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

We've struck a balance, but there's much more work to be done | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
May 2 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Jess Jennings with deputy youth mayor Kirilee Scott (left) and youth mayor Jasmyn Nankervis (right) during the Sunday Sesh. Picture supplied
Mayor Jess Jennings with deputy youth mayor Kirilee Scott (left) and youth mayor Jasmyn Nankervis (right) during the Sunday Sesh. Picture supplied

COUNCIL has placed its draft budget for 2024-25 on exhibition along with a range of other financial documents, including the 2024-2034 Long Term Financial Plan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.