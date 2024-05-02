We've struck a balance, but there's much more work to be done | Mayor's say

COUNCIL has placed its draft budget for 2024-25 on exhibition along with a range of other financial documents, including the 2024-2034 Long Term Financial Plan.
The draft presents a balanced budget and focuses on maintenance and renewal of council's existing assets, including $1.28 million on urban sealed road renewals and $800,000 on our rural sealed road renewals.
Council has looked to find additional revenue sources and has benchmarked our services against industry standards and our local government peers.
As a result we have reviewed our fees and charges and the outcome of this process is captured in the draft 2024-2025 Revenue Policy.
Looking to the future, our long term budget position is unsustainable.
There is much more work to be done.
We have started that process this year, with this budget.
We have presented a balanced budget taking into account cost pressures and long term cost shifting on our budget.
Moving forward there are more difficult decisions to be made by the incoming council about levels of service delivery to the community to further contain costs, and/or consider sustainable revenue sources to make ends meet.
The budget documents are on exhibition until May 31, and council will meet on June 16 to adopt the 2024/2025 budget.
Congratulations to the Youth Council for delivering a successful Youth Week project, the Sunday Sesh in Kings Parade.
The event involved market stalls, live music, minute to win it challenges, chocolate toss, food vendors, firecracker photo booth and a range of service providers.
The event was supported by Central West Women's Health Centre, Charles Sturt University and Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council and was enjoyed many in our community across the evening.
