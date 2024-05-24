'Would love to stay here': Trainee doctor making most of time in Bathurst

NOTHING is decided yet but Nikki Adams would love nothing more than to stay here in Bathurst when her training is done.
Ms Adams is a fifth year student in a Doctor of Medicine, training at the Bathurst Hospital via Western Sydney University's (WSU) clinical school.
She first arrived in June last year and was meant to spend 12 months in Bathurst, but Ms Adams said she'll actually be spending the rest of 2024 in Bathurst.
From her time in Bathurst so far, Ms Adams said trainees are able to develop a closer relationship with their patients, unlike in metro areas.
"When you're back in the metro, you could have at least 10 in the team going around, visiting all the different patients," she said.
"When you're out here, it might only be a team of three: the registrar, the junior doctor consultant, as well as yourself."
She described the opportunities she's experienced in Bathurst as "incredible".
"You see a lot of interesting pathologies," she said.
"I find patients are just so happy rurally and they want you to be a part of their journey as well.
"Whether that's examinations or just doing various jobs, whether it's taking blood or getting scans."
Now in her final year of a five-year Doctor of Medicine, Ms Adams said students are able to apply for internships for next year in the next couple of months.
While she wants to stay in Bathurst, that may not be a possibility, however.
"I would love to actually stay here in Bathurst but unfortunately Bathurst isn't credited," she said.
"So it's Orange or Dubbo in the Central West but Bathurst is trying to become accredited at the moment."
The first two years of Ms Adams' Doctor of Medicine is pre-clinical, which is basically two years of theory at WSU.
The final three years are all clinical and after that, students will graduate and become intern or junior doctors.
Having spent almost a year in Bathurst, Ms Adams has described her time out west as very "beneficial".
"Everyone is essentially overworked in rural areas but being a medical student, you are seriously considered part of the team," she said.
"They're so grateful for you to perform jobs, to help lighten the load.
"Obviously that's within your comfort limits. They're never going to ask you to do anything you're not comfortable with."
And because of the work she's done out in Bathurst, she'll be able to hit the ground running when she becomes an intern next year.
"I feel like going rural gives you such an immense perspective," she said.
"Even if you don't stay rural, when people go metro they can understand where patients have come from, where they're going to.
"You just become more well rounded as a doctor."
Bathurst is one of the two important hubs - Lismore is the other - for Western Sydney University's School of Rural Medicine program.
The School of Medicine's Bathurst Rural Clinical School (BRCS) has been running since 2010 and is a comprehensive clinical training program.
Bathurst provides clinical training places for MD students in their fourth and fifth years of training across a number of disciplines.
The rural placements are continuous over 12 months and, as such, are aligned with national rural health workforce priorities.
