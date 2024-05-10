Izzy using the winning podium to promote Bathurst and women in agriculture

FROM fighting fires one day, to filing reports the next, Izzy Smith's days are never the same.
Why? Because she works in the agricultural and horticultural industry, and she wants nothing more than to show women how rewarding a career it can be.
This is why Ms Smith entered the 2024 Royal Bathurst Show's Young Woman Ambassador Competition.
And after being named the winner, she is looking forward to using the competition as a platform to promote and encourage women into a life of agriculture.
Bathurst born and bred, Ms Smith discovered her love of country life as a child, at her family's property at Limekilns.
And, as she got older, she realised how much she loved Bathurst and the great potential the city holds.
So, when she heard about the Young Woman Ambassador Competition, it seemed like the perfect way to promote the two things she loves; agriculture and Bathurst.
"I was born and raised in Bathurst, I've lived my whole life here. I bought my first home here in 2022, so I'm very much invested in this community and being able to promote women in agriculture," Ms Smith said.
"The Young Woman Ambassador Competition gives you a position where you can get more involved in the community and meet like-minded women.
"I want to understand the volunteers who are the backbone of our community, and then also the people at the forefront. The people who are running our community, our council, and the people who have a large influence.
"Just getting to understand what's happening in Bathurst, what's really going on behind the scenes, and how we can promote this and really grow."
When volunteering for State Emergency Services (SES) a few years ago, Ms Smith was talking to another volunteer who worked for Forestry Corporation.
And that conversation was the catalyst for Ms Smith's career in forestry, something she is eager to share with other outdoor-loving women in the region.
While a degree in something like forestry management or ecology is beneficial, you don't have to have gone to university to secure a career in the industry.
In fact, Ms Smith didn't, and she has worked her way up to her position now.
"There's so much emphasis on going to university, it's not for everyone," she said.
"I'm academic, but I really love the bush and working outdoors more than sitting at a desk all day."
"So I signed up as a field-based firefighter, which is part of the summer program. I then got recruited into harvesting and I now work as a supervisor for Silviculture, which in short is planting and tending to the trees."
In her current role, Ms Smith works both out in the field and in the office, depending on the day.
But both aspects of her job revolve around the harvesting of forests, which also includes the replanting of all the trees, managing the trees' health, dealing with haulage, getting logs to the mills, and sales and planning.
Part of working in the forestry industry also includes more admin roles, like managing permits.
With people often camping in forests, applying for hunting, horse riding or bike riding permits, there's a lot of activity in local forests, which all needs to be coordinated.
And it's this diversity that Ms Smith loves about the industry she works in, and is why she wants to encourage more females to join.
"I'm looking to make it a known pathway to women, it's a very rewarding and professional career," Ms Smith said.
"There is an abundance of opportunities in the forestry and agricultural space, from data analysis to driving trucks, fighting fires and stock management. Challenge what you find comfortable, you may find a fulfilling lifetime career."
"It's a renewable and sustainable way of providing building material, which is something that Australia really needs to invest in."
Being named the 2024 Young Woman Ambassador at the Royal Bathurst Show was an exciting night for Ms Smith, as it was an acknowledgement of her contributions to the community, but also meant she now has the platform to encourage women into agriculture.
She is looking forward to meeting new people, connecting with like-minded people, and helping promote the city of Bathurst as well as the agricultural and horticultural industry.
